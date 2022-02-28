Microsoft Teams updates make communication even smoother

Microsoft has rolled out a wealth of new features to its Microsoft Teams this month to help your meetings run a little more smoothly and your chat communication is more efficient. New enhancements tweaks and improvements have been made to a wide variety of different areas of Microsoft Teams from Meetings to Government. Now with a single tap you can join a meeting on both your iOS device and Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Companion iOS mode updated

“Audio on your device will be automatically turned off to ensure echo does not happen. The landing experience on the iPhone will be optimized for engagement activities to make it easier to raise a hand or react, chat, see all participants, and access Microsoft Whiteboard. In addition to joining a meeting, it is easier to access meeting and device controls, like the ability to cast a PowerPoint, turn room cameras on and off, and more.”

Updates in Microsoft Teams video

“We have now expanded the ability to pin your own video on the meeting stage. This way, you can see your own video in the increased size on your screen. Inversely, you also can hide your own video during a meeting on others’ screens. This will reduce distractions during calls while still having your video available for other participants. To pin or hide your video, simply click on the ellipsis (…) in your video feed and select Pin for me or Hide for me.”

Support open-text question poll for Teams meeting

“For Microsoft Forms polls in Teams meetings, there is a new option for engaging with your attendees – Word Cloud Poll. You can use this type of poll to collect attendees’ open-ended responses before, during, or after a meeting, and the results will be automatically aggregated and displayed as a word cloud.”

For a complete list of all the new enhancements Microsoft has rolled out to its Microsoft Teams applications and service this month, jump over to the official Microsoft Community site by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

