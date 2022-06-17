Microsoft Viva Sales introduced for Office 365 and Teams

Microsoft has this week announced the imminent launch of its new Viva Sales service supporting both Office 365 and Microsoft Teams. Enabling businesses to automatically capture data into any CRM system, eliminating the need for any manual data entry.

Microsoft Viva Sales will be officially launching sometime during Q4 2022 and you can now register to receive updates from Microsoft as the launch date gets closer. “Be more productive with an application that helps you get back to what you love—connecting with customers.”

Microsoft Viva Sales

“Viva Sales helps with mundane tasks like data collection and entry, so you can focus more on building relationships. Get more done with insights delivered to each interaction. A clear view of customers’ status lets you make the most of your conversations. Keep momentum rolling with AI-driven follow-through suggestions and reminders designed to close the sale. See how Viva Sales works with any CRM system, using Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to automatically capture data and deliver AI-driven insights. “

“A seller experience application that lets sellers use Office 365 and Teams to automatically capture data into any CRM system, eliminating manual data entry and giving more time to focus on selling. Coming in Q4 2022. Dynamics 365 Sales, inclusive of Viva Sales, addresses both sellers’ and leaders’ needs by automatically enriching sales with customer engagement data captured in Office 365 and Teams.”

Source : Microsoft

