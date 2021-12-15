Microsoft Teams Essentials for Small Business now available from $4 a month

Small business owners may be interested to know that Microsoft has made available its Teams Essentials services specifically tailored to small businesses providing a wealth of useful technology to help your business communicate and grow even during these difficult times. Microsoft Teams Essentials for Small Business is now available from $4 per user per month.

Microsoft Teams Essentials for Small Business

Watch the promo trailer below created by Microsoft to learn more about what you can expect from the services provided from Teams Essentials.

“Today we’re excited to introduce Microsoft Teams Essentials. It’s the first standalone offering of Microsoft Teams designed specifically with small businesses in mind. It brings together features small businesses need to serve customers, including unlimited group video calls for up to 30 hours, group chat, file sharing, and calendaring. And at only $4 USD per user per month, it’s the most affordable all-in-one solution in the market today.”

“While the past 20 months have been challenging for all organizations, I don’t know any that have been hit harder than small businesses. They’ve had to adapt nearly every aspect of how they operate and work with customers, often without access to critical tools and technologies. The world isn’t going back to the “old” way of working, so small businesses need solutions that are designed specifically for their unique needs to thrive in this new normal.”

“With Teams Essentials, small businesses from restaurants to retailers to professional services can easily meet, collaborate, communicate, and serve customers in new ways. Take Bristol Dental Specialists, a United Kingdom-based practice that began using Teams last year. From virtual consultations to collaboration with colleagues, the Bristol team delivers faster, friendlier, and more cost-effective patient care with Teams.”

Source : Microsoft

