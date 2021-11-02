Microsoft Teams now provides real-time call quality analytics

Microsoft has this week introduced real-time call quality analytics to its Microsoft Teams service. Providing call quality statistics for scheduled meetings in a centralized “administrative console“, something that has never previously been available in prior Microsoft meeting platforms. No additional steps need to be taken at the tenant level to enable the RTA feature and statistics now available to administrators include :

Meeting Participants

Join & Leave Time

User & Device Information (Name*, IP Address, Regional Location, Device, OS) Devices Including Microsoft Teams Room (Surface Hub, Teams Display, Collaboration Bar) Microsoft Teams IP Phones Connectivity Type (Wired, WiFi, WWAN) Changes in connectivity type (Wired to WiFi or WiFi to WWAN) Changes in IP addresses pertaining to connectivity change Network Metrics (Jitter, Packet Loss, Round Trip Time) Audio, Video and Application Sharing (Bitrate, Frame Rate)



Microsoft Teams real-time call quality analytics

Please note that any account accessing the RTA dashboard will need to be a member of at least one of the following RBAC roles : M365 Global Admin, M365 Global Reader, Teams Administrator, Teams Communications Support Specialist or Teams Communications Support Engineer.

“Situations can arise where immediate analysis of a scheduled meeting is required and waiting until it has concluded is not an option. The Real Time Call Quality Analytics dashboard is able to provide administrators and support teams the following information when immediate (real-time) assistance is required. Several of customers in the financial services industry have been able to leverage the RTA dashboard to identify and assist with meetings that were experiencing “issues”. While active conferences, the support teams were able to identify specific users experiencing either packet loss or latency that exceeded tolerable thresholds. Once they knew which users were causing or experiencing the poor quality, they were able to chat with those users over Teams to run through remediation activities real time.”

