Microsoft Surface Duo launching September 10th

Microsoft has announced that their new Surface Duo is launching on the 10th of September 2020 and pre-orders for the device are starting from today.

The Surface Duo is a dual screen Android smartphone that features dual 5.6 inch displays, these displays can rotate 260 degrees.

The dual displays each have a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels and when combined offer an 8.2 inch display with a resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels.

The handset will feature an 11 megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and it will be able to record 4K video and it is used for the Selfie camera and also the main camera.

Processing on the device is provided by a Snapdragon 855 and it comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The new Microsoft Surface Duo will retail for $1,399 and it is available to pre-order from AT&T, Best Buy and from Microsoft’s online store.

