Microsoft Surface Duo gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test of the new Microsoft Surface Duo folding smartphone and now we get to have a look inside the handset in a new video.
The new video is from JerryRigEverything and we get to have a look inside the new Microsoft Surface Duo, lets find out how the device is put together.
The handset comes with two 5.6 inch displays, each one has a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels, when the device is folded out you get a combined 8.2 inch display with a 2700 x 1800 pixel resolution.
It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, plus up to 256GB of built in storage.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything