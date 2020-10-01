Microsoft Surface Duo gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test of the new Microsoft Surface Duo folding smartphone and now we get to have a look inside the handset in a new video.

The new video is from JerryRigEverything and we get to have a look inside the new Microsoft Surface Duo, lets find out how the device is put together.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with two 5.6 inch displays, each one has a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels, when the device is folded out you get a combined 8.2 inch display with a 2700 x 1800 pixel resolution.

It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, plus up to 256GB of built in storage.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals