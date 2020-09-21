Microsoft Surface Duo gets durability tested (Video)

The new Microsoft Surface Duo launched recently, we have already seen some videos of the device and now we get to find out how durable it is.

In the video below we get to see Microsoft’s new dual screen Android phone but through a number of durability tests, lets find out how it performs.

The handset was put through a scratch test, bend test and a burn test. In the scratch test the device saw scratches at levels 6 and 7, just like the majority of the other handsets available at the moment.

In the burn test there was some permanent damage to the device and as we can see in the bend test the handset also survived with no major damage to it.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

