Microsoft Surface Duo gets reviewed (Video)

We recently got to have a look at the new Microsoft Surface Duo and now we have another video review from Marques Brownlee.

In the video below we get to have a good look at the new Surface Duo and some of its features, In the previous video we got to see the hardware and now we also get to see the software.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, plus up to 256GB of included storage.

It also comes with two 5.6 inch displays, each one has a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels, when the device is folded out you get a combined 8.2 inch display with a 2700 x 1800 pixel resolution.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee

