Microsoft Surface Duo gets unboxed (Video)

The Microsoft Surface Duo is launching next month, it will go on sale on the 10th of September and now we get to have a look at the device in a new unboxing video.

Marques Brownlee managed to get this hands on the new Surface Duo before its released, lets find out what this new dual screen Android device is like.

The device comes with two 5.6 inch displays, each one has a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels, when the device is folded out you get a combined 8.2 inch display with a 2700 x 1800 pixel resolution.

The Microsoft Surface Duo comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, plus up to 256GB of included storage. The device will go on sale on the 10th of September, we will have to wait until then to see what the software is like, it will retail for $1,399.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

