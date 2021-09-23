Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone launches from $1,499

This week Microsoft has unveiled a wealth of new devices in preparation for the launch of its new and highly anticipated Windows 11 operating system which will take place on October 5th 2021. As well as unveiling new Microsoft Surface tablets, stylus, mice and laptops it has also introduced its new second-generation folding smart phone and mini tablet the Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft has upgraded the cameras of the Surface Duo in it second-generation adding a triple lens module featuring a 12 megapixel, f/1.7 wide angle, 12 megapixel and f/2.4 telephoto both with OIS and a 16 megapixel, f/2.2 110o ultra-wide lens complete with with distortion correction algorithms.

As the name suggests the Surface Duo 2 is once again equipped with dual folding displays this time offering a pair of 5.8-inch AMOLED screens with a resolution of 1344 × 1892 pixels, making an impressive 8.3 inch tablet style device when combined. Prices for the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone start from $1,500 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If your budget can stretch you can install 256GB of storage for an extra $100 or 512 GB of storage for $300 extra.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

“Open two screens and discover limitless possibilities for apps, email, meetings, and calls that never leaves your side. Now with lightning-fast 5G, optimized audio in every mode, and new triple-lens camera to capture, edit, and share moments. More than a phone, new dual-screen experiences for Microsoft 365 await, plus Xbox gaming, streaming, and every Android app in the Google Play store.”

“Two high-resolution touchscreens light up new reading, gaming, and entertainment experiences. Open and see any two apps on each screen to easily compare or copy and paste content. Enhanced apps automatically span across both screens.”

Source : Microsoft

