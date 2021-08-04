Microsoft Surface Duo (unlocked price drops to £679

Microsoft has slashed the price of its folding unlocked Surface Duo fitted with a 360° hinge and two screens offering a unique way to work with your applications. Capable of running Microsoft 365 and everything in the Google Play Store the folding smartphone. The Duo Surface is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. It is fitted with two 5.6 inch AMOLED displays, with each one providing a resolution of 1,800 x 1,350 pixels as well as two batteries offering a total power supply of 3,577 mAh.

Features of the Microsoft Surface Duo include:

– Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.

– Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.

– Get the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences and every android app in the google play store.

– Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.

– Hold like a book, get more screen when you need it, take notes, make calls, or watch a favorite show.

– Connector type: USB Type C

– Operating system: Android 10.0

– Wireless communication technology: Cellular

“Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps.”

Source : Microsoft

