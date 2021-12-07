Microsoft OneDrive sync for ARM and Apple silicon released

Microsoft has this week announced that OneDrive sync for Windows for native ARM systems and Apple silicon has been released and is now available as a public preview. Enabling you to try out the long-awaited and highly requested new features that are included in the OneDrive sync service. If you are interested in checking out OneDrive sync you will need to enable the preview, and make sure that you’ve joined the Insiders ring and enabled the preview by going to OneDrive Settings > About. Microsoft have confirmed that they will be rolling out the feature to the Insiders ring over the next few days.

You need to be in the Office Insider program or Windows Insider program to use the ARM preview version of OneDrive. Microsoft OneDrive formerly known as SkyDrive is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office.

Microsoft OneDrive sync for ARM and Apple silicon now available

“We know this has been a long awaited and highly requested feature, and we’re thrilled to make it available for early access. If you’re not sure which OneDrive version is better for you, you can review the reasons to choose the 64-bit version, the 32-bit version, ARM preview version for Windows, or the Apple silicon preview version for Mac. If you know what version you want, you can learn how to install it.

Source : Microsoft : Installation

