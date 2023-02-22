Microsoft and NVIDIA enter new 10-year gaming partnership

Microsoft and NVIDIA have today announced a partnership to bring Xbox PC games to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. The 10 year partnership has been created to enable gamers to stream Xbox Xbox PC titles from GeForce NOW to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, phones, tablets and other devices. Microsoft and NVIDIA have said they will begin work immediately to integrate Xbox PC games into GeForce NOW, so that GeForce NOW members can stream PC games they buy in the Windows Store, including third-party partner titles where the publisher has granted streaming rights to NVIDIA.

Combining the incredibly rich catalog of Xbox first party games with GeForce NOW’s high-performance streaming capabilities will propel cloud gaming into a mainstream offering that appeals to gamers at all levels of interest and experience,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce at NVIDIA. “Through this partnership, more of the world’s most popular titles will now be available from the cloud with just a click, playable by millions more gamers.”

“Xbox remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how people play,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. This partnership will help grow NVIDIA’s catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love.

