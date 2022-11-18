Make Money While Playing Games: Tips and Tricks

Thanks to a diverse array of seamless digital platforms, people are now making a lot of money playing video games. It has become a pretty doable and sustainable source of generating a sizeable income, especially in the past couple of years.

As the access to platforms and social media networks for gaming becomes easier, the video game industry is seeing an exponential increase in both revenue and players. So, here are some of the best ways you can earn money passively by playing video games.

However, this is especially recommended to individuals who are habitual gamers or want to pursue gaming as a career.

Build a Following Using a YouTube Channel

Many habitual and hardcore gamers make money using YouTube. YouTube is one of the biggest social media networks out there. The platform offers gamers the chance to exponentially expand their reach. They can run live streams of their gameplay or upload video game walkthroughs for global audiences.

In addition, you can also upload how-to gaming videos or walkthrough tutorials. You can become an online gaming guru or maestro, teaching players tricks and tips to get better and different games.

After you build a following, you can monetize your channel. YouTube starts paying a specific portion of ad revenue to gamers after they reach 1,000 subscribers.

Become a Game Tester

During the initial developmental stages of any video game, companies seek avid and professional game testers to take their product out for a spin. Game testers analyze different gaming mechanics, elements, graphics, and gameplay environments. They help companies rectify potential mistakes, allowing them to make the game ready for launch sooner.

Being a game tester, you can find and join multiple ongoing projects and potentially earn up to $60,000 per annum. You can even supplement your primary income with the money you earn on the side as a game tester.

Stream Your Gameplay Videos on Twitch

Twitch is a popular social media platform that geared itself toward providing cutting-edge features and functionalities to gamers. It is an online streaming giant and has also become a widely used and popular social network.

After identifying your target audience and gaining some traction, you can start monetizing your account. Monetization is more or less the same as Google AdSense. This means you’ll be getting paid in proportion to the total views you get.

However, you need to first build a viable fanbase, after which you’ll be able to apply for channel monetization.

Start an Online Gaming Coaching Site

If you’re a hardcore gamer and like to teach too, why not start a coaching business? As a professional gaming teacher or tutorial specialist, your job will be to upload daily gameplay walkthroughs and tutorials.

You will also be responsible for providing players with viable tips and strategies on how to get better at different games. For example, you can teach or upload content helping players improve their aiming and movement in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Similarly, you can also help other professional or mid-tier gamers get ready for upcoming gaming tournaments and matches.

Earn Money Via Data Sharing

If you’re a gamer, it is safe to say that you already have a satisfactory internet connection. Well, why not make use of it to make money by doing nothing? Sounds like a dream come true, right?

Platforms like Honeygain are among a myriad of similar passive earning possibilities out there. The app offers users money in exchange for using their internet. Moreover, you can use it on multiple operating systems, such as Mac, Windows, and Android.

All you have to do is have the app running in the background of your device. Your internet speed will not be affected.

Participate in Gaming Competitions and Tournaments

While competitive gaming isn’t a sustainable or steady stream of income, it can be if you’re a dedicated professional. How? Well, professional e-sport players participate in various gaming tournaments around the world. There are competitions held for games such as Call of Duty, Counterstrike GO, Fortnite, League of Legends, Street Fighter 5, Tekken, and much more.

Winning at these tournaments can net you sizeable cash rewards! However, you’d need to be pretty good at the games you will be competing in.

Get a Job as a Video Game Journalist

Another interesting and fun way you can make money in the video game industry is by becoming a video game journalist. Video game journalists, on average, make more than $50,000 per annum.

As a journalist in the gaming scene, you will be doing daily reports and stories on popular video games, trending factors, movers and shakers of the industry, and much more. However, if you can make a name for yourself, you may even be able to get to interview company CEOs and/or professional e-sports players.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it. A bunch of lucrative opportunities you can leverage if you want to make money as a gamer.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals