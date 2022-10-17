Scorn survival horror adventure game arrives on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has this week announced the arrival of Scorn to its Xbox Game Pass and Director of Operations at Ebb Software Miroslav Mićević has taken to the official Xbox new site this week to reveal more details about what do you can expect from the survival, horror adventure game.

Scorn is a single player Game developers by Ebb Software for Microsoft Windows and Xbox Series X/S during which players take on the role of a humanoid lost in a nightmarish world filled with odd creatures and living techno-organic structures composed of machines, flesh, and bone. Over the course of the game, they must explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion, searching for answers that will explain more about the game’s world.

“Explore a living and interconnected bio-labyrinth, solve grotesque puzzles and piece together the secrets that lie in the depths of Scorn’s unsettling world. As you learn its cruel rules, surviving may just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question. “

Survival horror adventure

“Starting today, Game Pass members on Xbox Series X|S and Windows can enter the surreal and nightmarish world of Scorn. From its unnerving surroundings, mysterious world, and frightening creations, Scorn has been one of our most anticipated games to experience as well as one of the most mysterious: What does it play like? Is it a shooter? Will I need a security blanket?”

“Scorn has been described as an “atmospheric first-person horror adventure.” Would you say that puts in the same vein as others in the genre like Dear Esther and Gone Home? Were those games, or others, inspirations behind the creation of Scorn? Clearly the works of H.R. Giger (“Alien”) were inspired by the look of the game — and it looks incredible from everything we’ve seen. Did you collaborate with other artists related to his artform to bring the world of Scorn to life? What was the most challenging part of replicating that artform into the environment design?”

