What New in Microsoft 365 : Teams, Copilot AI GPT-5, OneDrive, SharePoint, Intune & Entra

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Teams introduces new features like audio-only recording, image search, shared channel apps, and 1080p video for Town Halls, enhancing collaboration and usability.

Microsoft 365 apps and SharePoint receive visual updates, including redesigned icons and tenant URL renaming, improving user interface consistency and organizational flexibility.

OneDrive simplifies file management with a new file transfer workflow for departing employees, while Microsoft Intune enhances policy management for Windows 11 devices.

Copilot integrates GPT-5 for faster and more accurate AI responses, adds shared mailbox support, and introduces AI video generation and session persistence for improved productivity.

Administrative updates include Windows 10 end-of-support notifications, enhanced Defender for Office 365 quarantine controls, and Microsoft Entra security improvements like blocking jailbroken devices.

Microsoft Teams: Expanding Collaboration Capabilities

Microsoft Teams continues to solidify its role as a central hub for teamwork, with new features aimed at improving usability and functionality. This month’s updates include:

Audio-Only Recording: A new option allows meetings to be recorded without video or screen sharing, offering a privacy-conscious alternative. This feature is rolling out between October and November.

A new option allows meetings to be recorded without video or screen sharing, offering a alternative. This feature is rolling out between October and November. Image Search: The global search bar now supports image searches, allowing users to quickly locate visual content. This enhancement is expected by December.

The global search bar now supports image searches, allowing users to quickly locate visual content. This enhancement is expected by December. Shared Channel Applications: Apps can now be added to shared channels, aligning them with other channel types and broadening their utility. This update will be available in November.

Apps can now be added to shared channels, aligning them with other channel types and broadening their utility. This update will be available in November. Settings Search: A quick search tool for settings within Teams will launch in November, simplifying navigation and improving accessibility.

A quick search tool for settings within Teams will launch in November, simplifying navigation and improving accessibility. 1080p Video for Town Halls: Teams Premium users will gain access to full HD video resolution for Town Hall meetings, enhancing the quality of large-scale presentations. This feature will be available starting in December.

These updates aim to make collaboration more seamless and adaptable, catering to diverse team needs while improving overall user experience.

Microsoft 365 Apps and SharePoint: Visual and Functional Enhancements

Microsoft 365 apps are undergoing a visual refresh, with redesigned icons across the suite. This update, which began rolling out in October, is designed to create a more modern and cohesive user interface, making sure consistency across applications.

SharePoint introduces a highly anticipated feature: tenant URL renaming. This update, available as of October, allows organizations to rename tenant URLs, addressing challenges faced during mergers, acquisitions, or restructuring. By removing previous scale limitations, this feature simplifies the process of aligning URLs with organizational changes, offering greater flexibility and control.

OneDrive and Microsoft Intune: Simplified Management Tools

OneDrive has introduced a new file transfer workflow aimed at streamlining file management for departing employees. This feature includes notifications for affected users, making sure a smoother transition and reducing administrative overhead. The rollout is scheduled between October and November.

Microsoft Intune now offers enhanced policy management capabilities. A new configuration profile allows administrators to remove pre-installed Microsoft Store apps on Windows 11 Enterprise and Education devices. This feature, already available, provides greater control over default applications, allowing organizations to tailor devices to their specific needs.

Copilot and Microsoft Entra: AI and Security Innovations

Copilot continues to evolve with significant upgrades this month, using GPT-5 integration and introducing new features to enhance productivity:

Copilot Plus for Windows 11: New immersive features improve task automation and communication efficiency.

New immersive features improve task automation and communication efficiency. GPT-5 Integration: The latest AI model offers faster outputs and more accurate responses, now set as the default for Copilot.

The latest AI model offers faster outputs and more accurate responses, now set as the default for Copilot. Shared and Delegated Mailbox Access: Copilot now supports shared and delegated mailboxes, allowing tasks like inbox summarization and email prioritization.

Copilot now supports shared and delegated mailboxes, allowing tasks like inbox summarization and email prioritization. AI Video Generation: Free video creation tools are now available in the “Create” section, with a rollout planned for November.

Free video creation tools are now available in the “Create” section, with a rollout planned for November. Session Persistence: Chat history in Copilot is now retained, allowing for seamless navigation and continuity in workflows.

Chat history in Copilot is now retained, allowing for seamless navigation and continuity in workflows. Context IQ Enhancements: Teams channel availability has been added to contextual prompts, improving task suggestions and overall efficiency.

Microsoft Entra also introduces updates focused on security and migration:

Authenticator App Security: Starting in February 2026, the app will detect and block usage on jailbroken or rooted devices, enhancing security for users.

Starting in February 2026, the app will detect and block usage on jailbroken or rooted devices, enhancing security for users. Hybrid to Cloud Transition: A preview feature enables the migration of hybrid users to cloud-only accounts, simplifying transitions from on-premises systems.

These advancements highlight Microsoft’s commitment to integrating AI-driven tools and robust security measures into its ecosystem.

Administrative Updates: Strengthening Security and Support

Administrative tools within Microsoft 365 are also receiving updates to enhance security and streamline support processes:

Windows 10 End of Support: Security updates for Windows 10 have officially ended unless extended support is purchased. Users are encouraged to upgrade to supported versions to maintain security and functionality.

Security updates for Windows 10 have officially ended unless extended support is purchased. Users are encouraged to upgrade to supported versions to maintain security and functionality. Defender for Office 365: Administrators will benefit from an improved quarantine experience, including recipient-specific release functionality. This update will roll out between November and December, providing greater control over email security.

These updates aim to ensure that administrators can effectively manage their environments while maintaining high security standards.

Maximizing the Value of Microsoft 365

The October updates to Microsoft 365 deliver a wide range of enhancements designed to improve productivity, collaboration, and security. Whether you are using the advanced capabilities of Microsoft Teams, simplifying file management with OneDrive, or exploring the AI-driven tools in Copilot, these updates provide practical solutions to everyday challenges. Staying informed about these changes ensures that you can fully use the tools and features available, optimizing your workflows and enhancing your overall experience with Microsoft 365.

