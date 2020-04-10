New Micron 5210 ION SSD with QLC NAND Flash introduced

Micron has this week introduced its new 5210 ION SSD specifically designed for data centres and based on QLC NAND Flash. Offering users the world’s first quad-level cell (QLC) SSD, the Micron 5210 ION “delivers the speed needed at the right price to unshackle read-intensive workloads from the slow performance of HDDs”.

“Turn analysis into action like never before with the Micron 5210 ION SSD. The Micron 5210 SSD delivers the speed needed at the right price to unshackle read-intensive workloads from the slow performance of HDDs. Real-time analytics, big data, media streaming, block and object stores, and data “lake” queries that feed artificial intelligence and machine learning can all benefit from your ability to deliver insights and intelligence at the speed of now with the Micron 5210 SSD.”

“The robust adoption of the Micron 5210 SSD since launching two years ago is indicative of the rise of QLC technology in the data center,” said Roger Peene, vice president of marketing for Storage Business Unit at Micron. “We are proud of the role we have played in driving adoption of the emerging QLC data center category, providing customers with benefits ranging from more speed and lower latencies to significant power savings and competitive economics.”

Features of the new Micron 5210 ION Data-center SSD :

– QLC firmware innovations- An industry first, Micron’s latest QLC custom firmware helps remove QLC endurance concerns and workload limitations, enabling QLC SSDs to reliably replace HDDs in general-purpose servers and storage.

– 960 GB SKU- Micron’s new 960 GB SKU (now generally available) satisfies strong customer demand to replace 900 GB to 1.2 TB 10K HDDs with cost-competitive SATA QLC SSDs.

– OEM qualifications- The Micron 5210 is now qualified by most major server OEMs, providing end customers numerous supply chain options and confidence that the 5210 has been stringently tested.

– VMware vSAN-certified- The Micron 5210 is newly certified on VMware vSAN and one of the most cost-effective ways to move to all-flash vSAN.

Source : Micron

