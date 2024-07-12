MG HS SUV revealed at Goodwood

The unveiling of the new MG HS SUV at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed marks a significant milestone for the British automaker as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. This rejuvenated model lineup showcases MG’s dedication to delivering exceptional value, enhanced features, spacious interiors, and refined styling. The all-new HS petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models aim to solidify MG’s position as a top contender in the highly competitive SUV market, offering customers an unbeatable combination of style, performance, and affordability.

Cutting-Edge Powertrains: Petrol and PHEV Variants

One of the standout features of the new MG HS is the availability of both advanced petrol and PHEV powertrains, catering to diverse customer preferences and needs. The PHEV variant seamlessly integrates a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a potent 154kW electric motor, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in a mere 6.8 seconds. This impressive performance is complemented by an electric-only driving range of up to 75 miles, making it an eco-friendly choice that offers significant fuel savings and reduced emissions.

For those who prefer a traditional petrol engine, the MG HS does not disappoint. The 1.5T petrol variant delivers a robust 125kW of power and 275Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0 to 62mph in just 9.4 seconds. Customers have the flexibility to choose between a smooth 6-speed manual transmission or a responsive 7-speed DCT automatic, ensuring a driving experience tailored to their preferences.

Unbeatable Value and Peace of Mind

MG understands the importance of offering exceptional value to its customers, and the new HS SUV is no exception. With the petrol HS SE 1.5T starting at a highly competitive price of £24,995 and the range-topping HS Trophy PHEV priced from £33,995, the MG HS provides an unmatched blend of features, performance, and affordability within its segment.

Moreover, MG’s commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the initial purchase. All MG HS models come with a comprehensive 7-year/80,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty, providing owners with long-term peace of mind. This warranty is backed by a robust network of 160 dealers across the country, ensuring that MG customers have access to reliable support and service whenever needed.

Spacious and Well-Appointed Interior

Step inside the new MG HS, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and well-appointed interior that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and technology. The SUV features impressive dimensions, with a width of 1,890mm, a length of 4,655mm (4,670mm for the PHEV variant), and a generous wheelbase of 2,765mm. This translates to ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families and those who value practicality.

The MG HS is equipped with an array of advanced features that enhance the driving experience. The dual 12.3-inch displays provide a modern and intuitive interface, while Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® integration ensure seamless smartphone connectivity. The range-topping Trophy variant takes things a step further with a 360° surround view camera and wireless smartphone charging, elevating both convenience and safety.

Advanced Safety Features

MG places a strong emphasis on safety, and the new HS SUV is no exception. The vehicle comes standard with the MG Pilot package, a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems designed to enhance safety and provide added peace of mind. This includes features such as Active Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Adaptive Cruise Control (available on DCT models), ensuring that drivers and passengers are well-protected on every journey.

Availability and Color Options

The new MG HS petrol variant is available for order immediately, with first deliveries expected by the end of July. For those interested in the PHEV model, it will be showcased in showrooms by the end of September. Customers can choose from a range of attractive color options, including White Pearl, Black Pearl, Sterling Silver Metallic, Hampstead Grey Metallic, and the eye-catching Dynamic Red Tri-coat, allowing them to personalize their MG HS to suit their individual style.



