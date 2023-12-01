First Polestar 4 EV deliveries expected before end of 2024

The Polestar 4 EV went into production earlier this month and now Polestar has revealed that the first deliveries of the car will start before the end of the year, customers in China will be the first to get their new Polestar 4 EV.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “The first Polestar 4 rolling off the production line today is the culmination of hard work from countless colleagues and partners. Polestar 4 stands out in design and performance, a remarkable SUV coupé in many ways. It is the first Polestar to feature a virtual rear window with world-class digital rear-view mirror. This car plays a very important role in our growing line-up of exclusive performance EVs. It illustrates the value of our diversified and asset-light approach, making use of our partner and major shareholder’s development and manufacturing expertise.

Polestar 4 was first launched at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023. From the second half of 2025, additional manufacturing will be added in Busan, South Korea, for the local market and export to North American markets. The SUV coupé is the second SUV in the Polestar line-up and in addition to incorporating design cues first seen on Polestar’s concept cars, it is also the fastest Polestar production car to date. Polestar 4 is positioned between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price.

Other countries including the UK and Europe will get this new Polestar electric vehicle in 2024, the car maker has not released details on any exact dates as yet, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Polestar



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals