Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition technical review by Digital Foundry

If you are considering purchasing the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition game you may be interested in a new technical review carried out by the team over at Digital Foundry. Digital Foundry specializes in technical analysis of gaming hardware and software, using state-of-the-art capture systems and bespoke software to show you how well games and hardware run, visualizing precisely what they’re capable of. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition game which is also available on the PC and launched last month on May 6th 2021.

The Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition has been created to provide gamers with a wealth of improvements for Ray Tracing capable GPUs, including 60 FPS, Field of View options, DLSS 2.0 and more. The Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is a free update for current owners to download.

“Metro Exodus EE sees 4A Games revamp their brilliant engine to fully support ray tracing from the ground up, with a stunning real-time global illumination implementation. As well as transitioning the game to RT, 4A *also* doubles frame-rate – 30fps on Xbox One X becomes 60fps on Xbox Series X. For the complete lowdown on the game, plus Series S analysis, look no further.”

“Flee the shattered ruins of the Moscow Metro and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness. Explore vast, non-linear levels, lose yourself in an immersive, sandbox survival experience, and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year in the greatest Metro adventure yet.”

Source : Eurogamer : : Steam : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals