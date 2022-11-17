Pimax Portal Metaverse handheld games console hits Kickstarter



If you have been patiently waiting for the unique Pimax Portal Metaverse handheld games console crowdfunding campaign to launch on Kickstarter. It will please you to know that the project is now live and pledges are available to back. Designed to provide the worlds first Metaverse entertainment system.

The handheld games console can be transformed into a virtual reality headset, allowing you to explore the Metaverse at your leisure, check out the features below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originativel project from roughly $399 or £338 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Portal is a high-powered android-based all-in-one gaming device that can easily switch forms to fit different occasions. Switch the various mode between Standalone VR PCVR, Mobile gaming, PC gaming, living room entertainment, etc. Feathering Linear analogue trigger buttons can be adjusted steplessly, and feedback feels much better and more natural than other handhelds. With Pimax best VR technology, redesigned handheld console around the revolutionary Qualcomm XR2 processor.”

Metaverse VR games console

If the Pimax Portal crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Pimax Portal metaverse games console project play the promotional video below.

“Portal is the first gaming console feature a QLED screen, and our VR display technology. The best display you can experience on a handheld. Add VR-exclusive Asynchronous Reprojection technology to handheld gaming consoles. Get the best balance of image quality and refresh rate. Through Pimax VR technology, Portal is the first console to control the MTP latency within 20ms, in 4K, 144Hz native mode.”

“With 32 Physic Buttons, the Player can achieve the maximum number of key combinations. 8 Virtual buttons, bring you the ultimate full-screen handheld experience.Optimize Key mapping, which Allows you freely download these configurations directly from our server to our host.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the metaverse games console, jump over to the official Pimax Portal crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





