Meta to bring new features to Instagram to protect teens

Meta has announced that it is bringing some new features to Instagram which are designed to protect teens online.

The company is introducing its Take Break feature in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. and they are also launching some new tools for parents.

Today, I’d like to clarify some of the work that we’ve been doing for a long time, and also lay out a few new things that we’ve been developing to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for teens, parents and guardians. This includes developing new tools for parents and guardians and launching Take A Break.

Parents and guardians know what’s best for their teens, so we plan to launch our first tools in March to help them guide and support their teens on Instagram. Parents and guardians will be able to view how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits. We’ll also give teens a new option to notify their parents if they report someone, giving their parents the opportunity to talk about it with them. This is the first version of these tools; we’ll continue to add more options over time.

