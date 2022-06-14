Instagram gets new parental tools for VR

Instagram has announced that it is adding some new parental tools for VR on its platform. There will be some new supervision tools in VR for all Quest headsets.

The new tools will allow parents to set usage limits, and they are also adding some new tools to help teens manage their time on the platform with their Take a Break feature.

Today, we’re announcing new tools and resources designed to support parents, guardians and teens across our technologies.

Parents will soon be able to set up supervision tools in VR to all Quest headsets and use new supervision features available with Instagram, like sending invites to their teens to initiate tools and setting specific times to limit their teen’s use. Supervision tools on Instagram are beginning to roll out globally.

We’re also continuing to add features to help teens better manage the time they spend on Instagram with new nudges and reminders to use our Take a Break feature.

We’re also launching our new Parent education hub, including a guide to our VR parental supervision tools from ConnectSafely to help parents discuss virtual reality with their teens.

You can find out more details about the new parental tools for VR on Instagram over at the Instagram website at the link below.

Source Instagram

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals