MesoTune magnetic MIDI controller

A unique MIDI controller has been created by FabroLabs Technologies unpublished to the Instructables website providing inspiration and instructions on how you can create your very own similar device using a variety of 3D printed parts, magnets and ballbearings.

“Are you a music composer, melodist, symphonist or a tunesmith who loves to create their own beats, but got bored with all those push button traditional MIDI Controllers. So, this hardware is for you, as in this instructable we switched the push button with a series of discs containing with easily swappable sphere magnets which will synthesis complex beats. This Instructable is to simiplify the sound sampling and enhance your creativity in the field of beat making.”

“MIDI is nothing more than data — a set of instructions. MIDI data contains a list of events or messages that tell an electronic device (musical instrument, computer sound card, cell phone, et cetera) how to generate a certain sound. Here are a few examples of typical MIDI messages:”

– Note On signals that a key has been pressed or a note on another instrument (like a MIDI guitar or clarinet) has been played. The Note On message includes instructions for what key was pressed and at what velocity (how hard the note was played).

– Note Off signals that the key has been released or the note is done playing.

– Polyphonic Key Pressure is a measurement of how hard a key is pressed once it “bottoms out.” On some keyboards, this adds vibrato or other effects to the note.

– Control Change indicates that a controller — perhaps a foot pedal or a fader knob — has been pressed or turned. The control change message includes the number assigned to the controller and the value of the change (0-127).

– Pitch Wheel Change signals that the pitch of the note has been bent with the keyboard’s pitch wheel.

More details jump over to the Instructables website by following the link below.

Source : Instructables : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals