Reyee wireless Mesh router Wi-Fi range extender

If you are looking to increase the range of your wireless network at home or on your business premises, you may be interested in a new piece of hardware released by Reyee this month in the form of a new Wi-Fi range extender. Designed to be used with the companies mesh router the range extender is equipped with Reyee Mesh and FEMs.

The Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender has been specifically designed to offer users more reliable wireless network connectivity, boost existing Wi-Fi up to 1500 sq. ft., and enabling up to 96 devices to connect simultaneously to a single network.

Mesh router range extender

“The coverage of a single router in large homes and offices can be limited by dead zones, and weak or unstable Wi-Fi signals. Reyee resolved these issues by rolling out a Wi-Fi range extender that’s equipped with two Front-End Modules (FEMs). FEMs are special signal amplifier chips that help the Wi-Fi range extender to efficiently transfer data between itself and the main router, bringing signal dead spots back to life.”

The Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender is now available priced $82.99 and Reyee is offering a promotional discount of 15% using the code “REYEEREX12” until October 24th 2022.

