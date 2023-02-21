Mercedes Benz and Moncler have collaborated on the Mercedes x Moncler Project Mondo G, which is a unique piece of art based on the Mercedes G Class.

This new collaboration between Mercedes and Moncler has been shown off at Moncler’s ‘The Art of Genous’ show in London.

PROJECT MONDO G recreates the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the distinctive design codes of Moncler by merging the characteristic G-Class features with Moncler’s puffer jacket. As a premier the art piece was unveiled at the Moncler “The Art of Genius” show during London Fashion Week today. Hosted by Moncler, Mercedes-Benz is lined-up with brands and artists, such as Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Adidas Originals, FRGMT, Salehe Bembury, Palm Angels, ROC NATION by Jay-Z. Moncler unleashes a new vision for Moncler Genius through an immersive live event at Olympia London. Transforming its collaboration model into a platform for co-creation across diverse new industries including art, technology, sport, music and design.

Mercedes-Benz and Moncler share a passion for innovation, concise design language and a first-mover approach to cross-cultural collaborations. These values and attributes define both partners, who now came together to showcase the creative opportunities and where the merging of the two brands’ worlds can take you. The theme “Art of Imagination” is an inspirational message to dream big and to explore their own firsts: breaking new ground, put the impossible in reach, and discover without limits. The collaborative art piece PROJECT MONDO G marks Moncler’s first automotive partnership.

