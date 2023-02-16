Mercedes EQE SUV on sale in the UK from £90,560

Mercedes Benz has announced that their new Mercedes EQE SUV is now available to buy in the UK and the car starts at £90,560

This new electric vehicle comes with the latest technology from Mercedes Benz and you can choose from two models. The two models are the EQE SUV 350 4MATIC and the EQE SYV 500 4MATIC.

The entry-level EQE SUV 350 4MATIC comes with a broad selection of equipment as standard. Inside, customers can enjoy fully electric memory function sports seats with leather upholstery in a choice of either black or neva grey trim. Also included is ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL, 12.8” and 12.3” Digital Instrument Displays, Active Parking Assist and Illuminated Door Dills.

Exterior styling and features for the EQE SUV 350 4MATIC include Keyless-Go, High Performance LED Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam, AMG body styling and 20” AMG 5-spoke light alloy wheels. Premium Plus and Business Class models come with Rear Axle Steering up to 10 degrees.

Those upgrading to the £99,260 AMG Line Premium will also be able to enjoy Burmester® Surround Sound as standard, a built-in dashcam and MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation. The Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen can also be optioned at this trim level and upwards.

You can find our more details about the new Mercedes EQE SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car can now be ordered in the UK.

Source Mercedes Benz





