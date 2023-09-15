Mercedes shows off latest technoplogy at ON The Move exhibition

Mercedes Benz is showing off the latest technology at its new ON THE MOve exhibition at the Mercedes Benz Museum, the focus of the exhibition will be on the diversity of mobility and it will include a wide range of technology.

The exhibition will feature autonomous driving, smart e-bikes, on-demand delivery services, buses, and much more, you can see more information about the exhibition below, it will take place from today, the 15th of September until the 17th of November 2024.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is delighted to host the hands-on exhibition ON THE MOVE. The topics covered are perfectly in line with our museum and its focus on mobility and contemporary history since 1886. This is where our visitors can experience and learn how the Mercedes-Benz brand has reinvented itself again and again. Against this backdrop, I think it’s great that municipal and private-sector companies are contributing their ideas, solutions and projects as partners of the exhibition because the mobility of the future can only be shaped together.”

Bettina Haussmann, Director Mercedes-Benz Museum

ON THE MOVE is a project of the Science Center Universum® Bremen. The communication and design agency GfG / Gruppe für Gestaltung designed the exhibition and action platform with scientific support from the German Aerospace Center. The project was first implemented in Bremen from 2019 to 2020.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz ON THE MOVE exhibition over at the company’s website at the link below.

