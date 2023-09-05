Mercedes AMG GLC SUV is now available as a hybrid

Mercedes Benz has announced that the Mercedes AMG GLC SUV is now available as a performance hybrid, the car is powered by an electric motor and a petrol engine that produces 680 horsepower combined.

The E Performance version of the Mercedes AMG GLC S is now available to order in Germany and pricing for the car starts at €121,856 it is available in an exclusive Edition 1 version for the first year.

The exclusive Mercedes-AMG hybrid powertrain in the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE is designed for maximum performance. It combines the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle for an inspiring driving experience with high efficiency. In addition to the clearly noticeable thrust, the unique hybrid layout also ensures balanced weight distribution – driving dynamics and handling benefit equally from this. Depending on the driving programme and driving conditions, the electric motor boosts output and torque as the situation requires, thus conveying either a particularly comfortable or a performance-oriented driving experience. Purely electric driving is also possible.

The electric drive train and the high-performance battery with 400 volts are AMG-exclusive in-house developments. As in Formula 1™, the battery with innovative direct cooling of the cells is specifically designed for fast power delivery and absorption. The combined system output is 500 kW (680 hp), the combined maximum system torque is 1,020 Nm.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG GLC over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, it is also available with a wide range of options including an AMG exterior carbon package.

Source Mercedes Benz



