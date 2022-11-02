Mercedes EQE Sedan starts at $74,900

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for their EQE Sedan in the USA, the car will start at $74,900 and it will have a range of up to 305 miles.

This new electric vehicle will be available with a range of different power options, this will include the EQE 350+ Sedan, EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan, and EQE 500 4MATIC Sedan.

EQE Sedan customers are provided with convenient use of charging stations from an extensive nationwide network through Mercedes me Charge, which offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing processes. Customers also benefit from the Mercedes-Benz USA collaboration with Electrify America that provides an unlimited number of 30–minute DC Fast Charging sessions throughout the entire Electrify America network at no additional cost for the first two years, from account activation.

The EQE Sedan features an expansive suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems as standard. Highlights include Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, LED Headlamps with Highbeam Assist and the Parking Package with Surround View System and PARKTRONIC. The integration of Parking Assist in MBUX makes operation intuitive and fast.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes EQE Sedan over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car will be available in US dealerships in the fall.

Source Mercedes Benz



