Mercedes AMG EQE performance sedan announced

Mercedes Benz has announced its latest performance battery electric vehicle, the Mercedes AMG EQE and the car comes with up to 677 horsepower and up to 738 lb-ft of torque.

The Mercedes AMG EQE comes with a top speed of 149 miles per hour and a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.2 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG is consistently pushing ahead with the Future of Driving Performance and expanding its product portfolio with battery-electric performance models. New to the range is the Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan, which is based on the electric-exclusive Mercedes architecture of the luxury and premium class (EVA2). AMG-specific solutions – particularly reflected in the areas of drive, suspension, brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment – ensure a dynamic and emotively appealing AMG driving experience.

“With the new model, we are expanding our range with a purely electrically powered performance vehicle and are thus addressing additional target groups. The AMG EQE focuses on sportiness and impressive driving dynamics. And that’s not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and allelectric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Source Mercedes Benz

Source Mercedes Benz

