Mercedes CLE Cabriolet available to order in the UK for £52,995 OTR

Mercedes Benz has announced that they are now taking orders on the new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet in the UKL and pricing for the car starts at £52,995 on the road. The car will be available in a range of different trim levels, these include AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, and Premier Edition.

As well as different trim options there are different engine options, the CLE 200, CLE 300 4Matic, CLE 450 4Matic, and the CLE 220d. The AMG Line models start at £52,995, the AMG Line Premium at £54,745, the AMG Line Premium Plus at £58,745, and the Premier Edition starts at £61,245.

The new CLE Cabriolet is equipped with an electrically operated fabric acoustic soft top. The insulated multi-layer structure can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds while the vehicle is travelling at up to 37mph. When lowered, a powered divider automatically separates the folded soft top from the remaining luggage space.

The year-round usability of the CLE Cabriolet is further enhanced by the AIRCAP® electric wind deflector system and the AIRSCARF® heating system, both fitted as standard. AIRCAP® consists of two elements: the wind deflector above the windscreen extends at the touch of a button to direct airflow over occupants’ heads, while the automatic wind deflector behind the rear head restraints reduces turbulence. AIRSCARF® circulates warm air around front seat occupants’ necks, keeping them warm in cold or windy conditions.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet range over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the top model in the range is the CLE 450 4MATIC Premier Edition which costs £76,765.

Source Mercedes Benz



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals