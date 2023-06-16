Mercedes Benz Vision One-Eleven unveiled

Mercedes has unveiled a new concept car, the Mercedes Benz Vision One-Eleven, and the car comes with a unique and interesting design, it certainly looks very interesting from the photos that have been released.

Mercedes-Benz presents a new sports car study. The Vision One-Eleven combines a highly dynamic design language with innovative all-electric powertrain technology. The supercar silhouette is characterised by skilful execution of the signature Mercedes-Benz One-Bow design that is a marker of its 21st‑century style. The development of this design underscores the positioning of the Mercedes-Benz brand, which stands for ICONIC LUXURY. Its technical highlights include the extremely powerful and highly efficient axial-flux motor developed by electric motor specialist YASA. The British company has been a 100-percent subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG since July 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is inspired by the tradition of the legendary C 111 experimental vehicles from the 1960s and 70s, which were used to test revolutionary Wankel and turbodiesel engines. They were also prototypes for testing polymer-based bodyshells. The extremely (aero)dynamic mid-engine sports cars are considered design icons of their era, not least due to their distinctive gullwing doors and eye-catching orange-and-black paintwork.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz Vision One-Eleven over at the Mercedes Benz website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what future designs Mercedes comes up with for concept cars.

Source Mercedes



