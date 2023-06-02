Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E starts at €114,887

Mercedes Benz has announced that it has started to take orders on the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E and pricing for the sedan starts at €114,887.96 and the estate starts at €116,672.96, the car comes with an impressive 671 horsepower.

At a gross list price of 114,887.96 euros1, the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE (weighted, combined fuel consumption: 6.9 l/100 km; weighted, combined CO₂ emissions: 156 g/km; weighted, combined power consumption: 11.7 kWh/100 km)2 as a Saloon can be ordered now in Germany. The Estate starts from 116,672.96 euros1. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE brings state-of-the-art technologies from motorsport to the road with know-how from Formula 1™. The hybrid drivetrain combines the AMG 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle for a highly emotive driving experience. The combined system power is 500 kW (680 hp), the combined maximum system torque 1020 Nm. Depending on the drive program, the electric motor boosts power and torque according to the situation – for a comfortable or performance-oriented driving experience. Electric-only mode is also possible. The electric drivetrain and the high-performance battery with 400 volts are AMG exclusive, in-house developments.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E sedan and estate over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, there will be an exclusive F1 Edition model available for one year from launch.

Source Mercedes Benz



