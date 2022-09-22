Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance hybrid has 671 horsepower

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new hybrid version of their E class, the Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance and the car comes with an impressive 671 horsepower.

The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 469 horsepower.

This is combined with a rear electric motor which increases the total power to 671 horsepower, the car comes with 752 lb-ft of torque.

The car comes with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour and an optional top speed of 174 miles per hour. It has a 0 to 60 time of just 3.3 seconds.

“With the C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, we are opening a new chapter in our brand history. Even 55 years after our company was founded, we at AMG continue to show the courage and the will to realize the creative, the special things. The new C 63 in particular is a real game-changer. With its revolutionary concept, it brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterized by the promise of pure performance. With a maximum system output of 671 hp, we do indeed keep this promise. But the intelligent P3 hybrid concept offers much more. I am sure that with this technology, which incorporates a lot of know-how from Formula 1, we will also appeal to a new group of customers,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance over at Mercedes Benz at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for.

