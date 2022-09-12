Mercedes Concept EQG gets previewedMercedes Concept EQG Again

Mercedes Benz has released a preview and more details of their new electric G Wagon or G Class, the Mercedes Concept EQG, and the final version of the car is expected to launch in 2024. We first saw the car back in 2021 and now Mercedes has released more details.

The Mercedes Concept EQG will have a range of around 400 miles and it will feature rapid charging it will be the first all-electric model in the G Glass series.

No one can certainly tell where the future will take us. But one thing is certain: the G-Class will guide the way. This is the Concept EQG. While the G-Class prepares for the age of all-electric vehicles, it remains true to its legacy through the Concept EQG – an original “G”. The design is G-Class through and through. And the electric cross-country vehicle refuses to compromise, when it comes to its off-road capabilities. In fact, the Concept EQG feels more at home on difficult terrain than anywhere else. Thanks to the pulling power of its electric all-wheel drive and its low centre of gravity, the Concept EQG is optimally prepared for adventures of the future.

A cross-country vehicle which has remained true to itself for more than 40 years ventures a step into the future. The Concept EQG combines its iconic origin and uncompromising off-road capabilities with futuristic elements of the Mercedes-EQ world.

Source Mercedes Benz

