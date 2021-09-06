Mercedes Concept EQG is an electric G Class

Mercedes Benz have unveiled a new electric concept car, the Concept EQG and the car gives us an idea what a future electric Mercedes G Class will look like.

Mercedes have said that their new Concept EQG is a near production study of an all electric version of their G Class, so we can expect the final version to look similar to this when it launches.

At the world premiere of the current model generation of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Detroit in January 2018, Hollywood great Arnold Schwarzenegger, star guest and ardent “G” fan, elicited a promise from the then Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Dieter Zetsche, that was unexpected for many at the time: The upcoming electrification of all model series would of course also include the G-Class. Just under three and a half years later, Mercedes-Benz is making good on this promise and presenting the Concept EQG, a near-production study of an all-electric G-Class. “Wherever market conditions permit, Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go fully electric by the end of the decade,” emphasizes Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars. “With this strategic step from ‘Electric first’ to ‘Electric only,’ including sustainable production and the CO2-neutral life cycle of our batteries, we are accelerating the transformation to a zero-emission and software-driven future. We want to inspire our customers to switch to electric mobility with convincing products. An icon like the G-Class fulfills this task perfectly.”

