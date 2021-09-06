Mercedes Concept EQG is an electric G Class

Mercedes Benz have unveiled a new electric concept car, the Concept EQG and the car gives us an idea what a future electric Mercedes G Class will look like.
Mercedes have said that their new Concept EQG is a near production study of an all electric version of their G Class, so we can expect the final version to look similar to this when it launches.
At the world premiere of the current model generation of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Detroit in January 2018, Hollywood great Arnold Schwarzenegger, star guest and ardent “G” fan, elicited a promise from the then Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Dieter Zetsche, that was unexpected for many at the time: The upcoming electrification of all model series would of course also include the G-Class. Just under three and a half years later, Mercedes-Benz is making good on this promise and presenting the Concept EQG, a near-production study of an all-electric G-Class. “Wherever market conditions permit, Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go fully electric by the end of the decade,” emphasizes Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars. “With this strategic step from ‘Electric first’ to ‘Electric only,’ including sustainable production and the CO2-neutral life cycle of our batteries, we are accelerating the transformation to a zero-emission and software-driven future. We want to inspire our customers to switch to electric mobility with convincing products. An icon like the G-Class fulfills this task perfectly.”
You can find our more details about the Mercedes Concept EQG over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.
Source Mercedes
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.