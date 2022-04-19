Mercedes Benz VISION EQXX drives 1,000 km on a single charge

Mercedes Benz has set a milestone for EV range with the Mercedes Benz VISION EQXX, the company managed a range of 1,000 km on a single charge, the is certainly impressive.

The Mercedes Benz VISION EQXX still had a range of 140 kilometers at the end of its 1,000 km journey, more details are below.

The VISION EQXX has thus taken electric vehicle efficiency to a whole new level – in real-life conditions and with independent proof. The long-distance drive was completed with the charging socket sealed and accompanied by an independent expert from certification body TÜV Süd. This officially confirms the effectiveness of the new Mercedes-Benz development approach – thinking holistically about efficiency from the drivetrain to aerodynamics and beyond, down to the smallest detail, as well as working with even greater interfunctional collaboration and with external partners. This new blueprint for automotive engineering has delivered a new benchmark for electric vehicle efficiency and range, and the technology in the VISION EQXX will be deployed in upcoming series-production Mercedes vehicles.

“We did it! Powering through more than 1,000 kilometers with ease on a single battery charge and a consumption of only 8.7 kWh/100 km (7.1 kWh per 62 miles) in real-world traffic conditions. The VISION EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes ever built. The technology program behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles. It underpins our strategic aim to ‘Lead in Electric’,” says Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Benz VISION EQXX over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals