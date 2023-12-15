Mercedes Benz to show off latest technology at CES 2024

Mercedes Benz has revealed that it will be showcasing its latest vehicle technology at CES 2024, this will include its AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant and a new concept car in the form of the new Concept CLA Class.

An extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs: This is the way forward for a hyper-personalised and intuitive customer experience – in-car and beyond. At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz will preview the next major step towards its vision. The world’s biggest consumer electronics show provides the perfect backdrop for the game-changing MBUX Virtual Assistant. It takes the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity. This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction. Running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System MB.OS, the MBUX Virtual Assistant headlines several digital innovations to be presented in January.

“Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. Paired with our in-house MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury.”

Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz

