Mercedes Benz launches Automatic Lane Change fucntion in Europe

Mercedes Benz has announced the launch of a new Automatic Lane Change function in Europe, this new feature will be part of its driving assistance system in the SAE Level 2 range.

Mercedes has said that the Automatic Lane Change feature is available in the C-Class, E-Class, S-Call and EQ series of vehicles in the USA and Canada and now it is coming to Europe.

The ALC function is an integral part of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist. If a slower vehicle is driving ahead, the vehicle can initiate a lane change itself in the speed range of 80‑140 km/h and overtake completely automatically if lane markings are detected and sufficient clearance is available. The prerequisite is a road with a speed limit and the vehicle being equipped with MBUX Navigation. The sophisticated system requires no further impulse from the driver to execute the automatic lane change.

With active route guidance, the system also assists in navigating exits and changing highways. Since the responsibility in an SAE-Level 2 system remains with the driver even during the automatic lane change, Mercedes-Benz has deliberately decided that hands must remain on the steering wheel. Safety is Mercedes‑Benz’s top priority, and this includes ensuring that there is no confusion caused by false expectations, for example.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes Benz Automatic Lane Change function over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz



