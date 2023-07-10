Mercedes Benz EV customer get access to Tesla Superchargers

Mercedes Benz has announced that its EV customers now have access to the Tesla Supercharger network in the USA. This will start in the USA from 2024 and Mercedes customers will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the USA.

Mercedes-Benz drivers can use Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in 2024, following a customer-focused approach to scale electric vehicles based on a superior product experience and full access to all major charging networks.

Mercedes-Benz will be the first German OEM to implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. As part of a phased transition, Mercedes-Benz will initially offer an adapter that enables the company’s existing CCS BEVs to charge seamlessly on the NACS network from 2024 onwards.

“Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world’s most desirable cars. To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers – including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG

You can find out more information about Mercedes Benz and their agreement with Tesla to let their customers use the Tesla Superchargers at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz



