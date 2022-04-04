Mercedes AMG EQS sedan starts at $147,500

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing on their new Mercedes AMG EQS sedan, the car will start at $147,500.

The new Mercedes AMG EQS sedan comes with 649 horsepower and with a boost function, this is increased to 751 horsepower.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS represents the first battery-electric AMG production model based on the Mercedes-EQ architecture. The performance sedan with an output of up to 649 hp and a boost function that provides up to 751 hp, was newly developed and refined in Affalterbach for all performance-related areas. Thoughtful additions such as complimentary maintenance and free unlimited 30-minute DC-Fast Charging sessions with Electrify America included for the first two years provide customers with a seamless ownership experience. Starting from $147,5001, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Sedan will arrive in U.S. dealerships in late spring of 2022.

Standard equipment highlights in the modern and progressive interior include the revolutionary MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface, paired with the latest generation of MBUX with adaptive software allowing the system to adapt completely to its user and offer personalized suggestions for a variety of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. Specific features of the AMG EQS further emphasize the high-performance character of the sporty top model, such as the distinctive displays in the instrument cluster, as well as the multimedia display and standard augmented reality head-up display.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG EQS sedan, it will be available in late spring in the USA.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals