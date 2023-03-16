Media Tank memory card hard-shell protection travel case

If you use memory cards on a daily basis and need to keep them secure and safe during transport from location to studio. You might be interested in a new memory card hard-shell protection case aptly named to the Media Tank. Featuring a hard aluminum case that is splash resistant, dust, shock, ESD and x-ray proof and the rattle proof interior make sure your memory cards are safe from damage thanks to its precision cut foam inserts that allow you to store up to four memory cards in each case.

Supporting a wide variety of different memory cards including SD, CFast, CFexpress Type B and more the Media Tank memory card case is now available to purchase priced at €96.

“Media Tank was built for on-the-go travel and off-site production work. Keeping multiple media cards safe and protected from the elements of rain, dust, salt, sand, wind, and snow. Media Tank features precision-cut foam inserts to insulate and protect up to four SD, CFast or CFexpress cards. Media Tank is backed by Angelbird’s reputation for quality and reliability and is milled from hard-anodized aluminium for a sleek, lightweight, and reliable protection.”

Memory card travel case

“After using the Angelbird Media Tank for a few months it became part of my core kit which I take everywhere. The build-quality is second to none, sharing the same monolithic design and compact dimensions as the card readers, including a sturdy hinge and locking mechanism,” Martin Heck, Time Storm Films; timestormfilms.net”

“Angelbird has engineered a robust locking mechanism that is durability-tested for reliable performance and safety. Once the case is closed, the Lock-Solid locking mechanism prevents accidental case opening. Travel light and travel bright. Media Tank is a two-toned case featuring Angelbird’s signature yellow color on one side and blue-gray on the other. Visibility is key when searching for gear between takes or on-set.”

Source : Angelbird : TPU





