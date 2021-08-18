memobottle stainless steel water bottle range

memobottle have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch a uniquely shaped rectangular stainless steel water bottle range offering a variety of sizes from 8 ounces up to 33 ounces or 250 ml up to 1050 ml depending on your preference. The company has already completed two successful Kickstarter campaigns and has won multiple design awards for their uniquely shaped water bottle range which can with a two year international warranty. Worldwide shipping is available and the unique bottle range has been designed to fit in your bag or purse with ease.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $37 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Born from a desire to reduce the impact of single-use bottles, the memobottle is designed to ensure you never leave your bottle behind again. Its compact nature allows it to fit where other bottles can’t – like handbags, back pockets and cross-body bags. It even fits in aeroplane seat pockets! You’ll be hydrated anywhere and everywhere you go. That’s one less excuse to not carry a bottle, and one more reason to stay hydrated.”

If the memobottle campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the memobottle stainless steel water bottle project checkout the promotional video below.

“Formed from premium food-grade 304 stainless steel, the new Stainless Steel memobottle is stain-resistant and robust. Its luxurious satin powder-coat is both delicate to the touch and scratch-resistant. Gentle curves, laser-etched detailing and a polished mouthpiece perfectly complement the bottle’s durable design.”

Source : Kickstarter

