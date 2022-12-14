Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection arrives April 14th 2023

Masakazu Eguchi, Game Director at Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal that the highly anticipated launch of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will take place on April 14, 2023. Revealed in the article are new gameplay features and additional bonuses that are included in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

“The Mega Man Battle Network series takes place in Network Society, where advanced network technology connects and powers everything from household devices to the infrastructure of cities. This system is typically referred to as “the Cyberworld” and has become a part of everyday life for the citizens of Network Society. “

Mega Man Battle Network

“People carry Personal Terminals, or PETs – mobile devices equipped with sentient programs called NetNavis. PETs and NetNavis allow people to enjoy the many benefits the network provides by “jacking in,” a process of connecting their PET to various devices. Although advanced network technology has improved everyday life for many people around the world, it has also brought with it new opportunities for cybercrime. The protagonist, Lan Hikari, and his NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, must work together to solve a recent wave of cybercrime incidents.”

“Battles ensue when you encounter sentient viruses in the Cyberworld. The player can move MegaMan.EXE freely within the red 3×3 grid while enemies move around in and attack from the blue area. MegaMan.EXE can use Battle Chips to his advantage when facing enemy programs as well!”

For the complete list of all new features and bonuses as well as everything else included in the new Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Capcom





