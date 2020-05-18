MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor unveiled

MediaTek has unveiled its latest smartphone processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 820, it is designed for ultra fast 5G.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 comes with a Dedicated APU 3.0 for Artificial Intelligence and it supports multi frame 4K Video HDR.

“Our Dimensity 1000 is already powering impressive flagship 5G devices in a number of markets. With the new Dimensity 820, we’re now making 5G much more accessible,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 820 stands out beyond competitors by offering four high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.6GHz within its octa-core CPU, delivering superb performance and responsiveness, among its incredible AI, gaming and photography experiences.”

Dimensity 820 packs high performance Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics plus HyperEngine 2.0 enhancements so users can immerse themselves in the latest mobile games. Brands can embrace support for 120Hz high frame-rate displays, while leading HDR features with MediaTek MiraVision showcases the most vivid visuals in videos and streams.

