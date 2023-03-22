G.Skill KM250 RGB 65% mechanical keyboard $55

G.Skill has introduced a new compact mechanical keyboard in the form of the KM250 RGB 65% keyboard which is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon priced at $55. The 67 key keyboard features hot-swappable keyswitches and dual-injection PBT pudding keycaps. As well as being equipped with two stage standoff to allow adjusting the keyboard tilt angle to suit your typing position, as well as featuring that all-important hotkey-controlled RGB backlighting.

Compact mechanical keyboard

“Built for durability, the KM250 RGB mechanical keyboard comes with dual-injection PBT pudding keycaps that are wear-resistant. Additionally, the KM250 RGB is designed with hot-swappable keyswitches, so that you can switch to your favorite keyswitch type (3-pin or 5-pin compatible) from the included Kailh Red keyswitches. The KM250 RGB keyboard is designed for portability and ease of use. Featuring a detachable braided USB Type-C cable for easy connectivity, a volume control knob to easily adjust or mute the system volume, and measures at only 32.7 cm (or 12.9 inches) wide, the KM250 RGB is a space-saving keyboard solution that is ideal for everyday typing or gaming.”

“Featuring PBT dual-injection pudding keycaps, hot-swappable keyswitches, detachable USB Type-C cable, volume control knob, and hotkey-controlled RGB backlighting, the KM250 RGB is a customizable, portable mechanical keyboard that offers comfort, convenience, and style for everyday use.”

Source : G.Skill





