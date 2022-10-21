Lofree 1% Lost in the Desire mechanical keyboard $230

Geeky Gadgets

Lofree has added a new 1% mechanical keyboard to its range in the form of Lost in the Desire. Sporting frosted keycaps and chassis the keyboard is equipped with a bright white LED backlight with 7 in-built lightning effects, providing users with a misty aura when in use thanks to its milky white keycaps. The Lofree 68-key mechanical keyboard is also equipped with dual connectivity supporting both Bluetooth V5.1 wireless and wired USB Type-C connections.

“Users can easily replace the switches on the Lofree 1% Lost in the Desire keyboard as the keyboard features full-key hot-swappable sockets. There’s no need to soldering or desoldering, simply pull out the stock switches and push the new ones in. Lofree 1% Lost in the Desire keyboard is designed for a smoother typing experience. The keyboard features full-key conflict-free operation, allowing you to type on the keyboard easily without mistakes and missed keypresses.”

“Lofree has equipped the 1% mechanical keyboard with a large 2000mAh battery. The keyboard gets an extended battery life of up to 100 hours with a single charge with the backlight off.”

“The latest 1% Lost in the Desire keyboard has got a silencing cotton-padded layer placed between the PCB plate and the bottom plate. This layer absorbs the keystroke’s pressure and their sharp sound resulting in smooth keypresses with soft acoustics. “

Source : Lofree

