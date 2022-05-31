Lofree launches three new compact keyboards

Exquisite keyboard, speaker and desk accessory maker Lofree has added a number of new compact keyboards to its range in the form of the Wanderfree Moment, the 1% Mechanical Keyboard, and the Gift Box Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. All of which are now available to purchase from their official online store.

The Lofree 1% keyboard is actually an ultra-compact 68-key 65% keyboard that has got a unique and one of its kind design. The Gift Box is actually a collaborative project between Lofree and Accidental design. This package consists of a high-quality wireless mechanical keyboard and a high-quality fountain pen.

The latest Lofree Wanderfree keyboards are designed in such a manner that they are extremely easy to carry around. They come with their own carry case. The latest Wanderfree Moment is a high-end premium keyboard designed with a retro feel and modern features. It has a compact 84-key Ten-Key Less layout with a solid aluminium alloy chassis.

“Have you ever thought of taking your mechanical keyboard along with you where ever you go? The latest Lofree Wanderfree keyboards are designed in such a manner that they are extremely easy to carry around. They come with their own carry case. The latest Wanderfree Moment is a high-end premium keyboard designed with a retro feel and modern features. It has a compact 84-key Ten-Key Less layout with a solid aluminium alloy chassis. The keyboard uses high-quality Cherry MX switches for an exquisite typing experience. Lofree Wanderfree Moment is a dual-mode keyboard that supports Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 and USB Type-C wired connectivity. It comes with an exquisite aluminium alloy case that will allow its users to carry the keyboard around with ease. The Wanderfree Moment is launched officially for $369, check out more details here.”

“Lofree in collaboration with Accidental Design has designed a personalized Gift Box containing a high-quality Wireless Bluetooth mechanical keyboard and a fountain pen. Both the mechanical keyboard and the fountain pen can be served as an ideal gift for keyboard lovers. The products here are designed using a high-precision CNC machining process, creating the perfect gift for your loved ones!! Lofree Gift Box is a perfect gift designed for your loved ones. You get a high-quality wireless mechanical keyboard in a hand-crafted Solid walnut and brass wood case. The case opens up and can be used to keep your tablets and other screens while typing. The package also includes a high-quality fountain pen.”

