Lofree launches three new compact keyboards

Exquisite keyboard, speaker and desk accessory maker Lofree has added a number of new compact keyboards to its range in the form of the Wanderfree Moment, the 1% Mechanical Keyboard, and the Gift Box Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. All of which are now available to purchase from their official online store.

The Lofree 1% keyboard is actually an ultra-compact 68-key 65% keyboard that has got a unique and one of its kind design. The Gift Box is actually a collaborative project between Lofree and Accidental design. This package consists of a high-quality wireless mechanical keyboard and a high-quality fountain pen.

The latest Lofree Wanderfree keyboards are designed in such a manner that they are extremely easy to carry around. They come with their own carry case. The latest Wanderfree Moment is a high-end premium keyboard designed with a retro feel and modern features. It has a compact 84-key Ten-Key Less layout with a solid aluminium alloy chassis.

“Lofree in collaboration with Accidental Design has designed a personalized Gift Box containing a high-quality Wireless Bluetooth mechanical keyboard and a fountain pen. Both the mechanical keyboard and the fountain pen can be served as an ideal gift for keyboard lovers. The products here are designed using a high-precision CNC machining process, creating the perfect gift for your loved ones!! Lofree Gift Box is a perfect gift designed for your loved ones. You get a high-quality wireless mechanical keyboard in a hand-crafted Solid walnut and brass wood case. The case opens up and can be used to keep your tablets and other screens while typing. The package also includes a high-quality fountain pen.”

Source : Lofree

