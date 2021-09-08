Matrix Resurrections trailer premiers tomorrow

Matrix fans patiently waiting for the new fourth Matrix film, Matrix Resurrections to premier, will be pleased to know that Warner Bros. Pictures will be releasing the first trailer for the highly anticipated film tomorrow providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and settings.

Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski and reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. In 29 hours the trailer will premiere on YouTube and the holding page available to view by following the link below. As soon more details on when the Matrix Resurrections film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide is released by Warner Bros. we will keep you up to speed as always.

Matrix Resurrections trailer premiers September 9th 2021

“From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.”

“Wachowski’s creative team behind the scenes included “Sense8” collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.”

Source : Warner Bros.

